Columbus Airport Commission names new director

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Columbus Airport Commission has announced a new Airport Director.
Amber Clark, C.M. was named Airport Director on Nov. 13.
Clark will serve as the CEO responsible for the management and administration at the Columbus Airport.
Most recently, she served as Columbus Airport’s FBO Manager of Flightways for three years.
She has also served as the Customer Service Manager of the Cobb County International Airport in Kennesaw, GA.
According to a press release, Clark is “looking forward to her new role as the Airport Director and is excited to continue working with a family of individuals that are truly focused on setting the standard as the hometown airport known to provide airport services and amenities with a personal touch.”
