Columbus officials close nearly half of the units in mobile home park; residents seek new housing options

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The owner Fort Benning Estates, a Columbus mobile home park, was given a week to repair a number of issues on his property, or face the threat of closure.
Just days following the notice, city officials revisited the site to check progress.
“They’ve made some progress, I wouldn’t say it is substantial. They’ve hired a maintenance crew of people on the grounds to help deal with day to day, but some of the larger issues, like sewer issues, definitely won’t be fixed overnight." said Director, Building Inspections and Code Enforcement, John Hudgison.
Following Hudgison and other city officials' visit, over half the units were left with new notice signs, as city officials condemned 30 of 70 units at the location.
However, no one was living in these particular units.
“We condemned about 30 units. The doors were wide open, structural failures, those things like that,” said Hudgison.
Renters at the Fort Benning Estates are also doing their part, hoping to stop the threat of closure, picking up area trash, and making sure the area stays clean.
“I came out here Friday, Saturday, and Sunday and picked this paper up," said Bruce Scott, who lives in the homes.
But for other residents, their issues are far more serious.
Andrea Nix, a Hurricane Michael evacuee who landed in Columbus, she says she’s still without hot water, and the holes in her floor lead straight to the ground.
“I’m just calling around to different agencies, seeing what kind of help is out there for me," said Nix.
City officials say they will be closely monitoring conditions at the mobile home, making sure the area continues to move forward, and stay up to standards.
Hudgison say all decisions are in the best interest of the renters.
“We definitely don’t want to put people out on the street, but we also don’t want people living in unsafe conditions," said Hudgison.
Caleb Walsh, the owner of the site with Parks Management says a team of five people worked tirelessly over the holiday weekend to ensure that everything was in compliance. He is also attempting to tackle much more serious issues like water infrastructure.
