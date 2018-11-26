Digital Deals: Here’s a list of brands offering sales for Cyber Monday

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM)- Holiday shopping is right around the corner and this year many people are skipping the lines and crowds of traditional shopping, choosing instead to stay in and buy online.
If you are looking to shop online this year then Cyber Monday is the day to do it. In case you aren’t familiar with the term- that’s when retailers offer big savings online to wrap up the shopping weekend.
According to the national retail federation 75-million people are expected to take advantage of the internet bargains on Cyber Monday this year.
There are thousands of retailers are participating in the virtual tradition but here’s a list of some of the biggest nationwide brands that will have sales. Click the links below to see what sort of cyber savings will you can snag tomorrow.
