Disney and NFL partner to expand NFL draft coverage on ABC

(WTVM) - ABC will broadcast all three days of the 2019 NFL draft for the first time.
The broadcast is part of The Walt Disney Company’s commitment to one of the NFL’s marquee off season events.
The broadcast will include two nights of prime time coverage. ABC will produce its own telecast for the ABC audience, separate from ESPN and the NFL Network. ABC will simulcast ESPN’s presentation on the third day.
See broadcast schedule below:
Round/Date: TV Coverage:
Round 1: Thursday, April 25- 8 p.m. EST ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes
Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 26- 7 p.m. EST ABC, ESPN/ESPN2, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes
Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 27- Noon EST ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deprtes
The draft specials on ABC will be anchored by ESPN’s College GameDay. Special guests along with ESPN and ABC personalities will be part of the presentation.
The 2019 NFL Draft is scheduled for April 25 to April 27 in Nashville, Tennessee.
“ESPN is constantly seeking opportunities to innovate and expand our coverage of major events and the NFL Draft is a perfect example of that. There is no better way to celebrate 40 years of working with the NFL to grow the Draft than to bring the considerable assets of The Walt Disney Company to Nashville,” said ESPN President Jimmy Pitaro. “With ESPN networks and platforms, and the addition of ABC as the exclusive broadcast home to the Draft, we will bring more resources than ever before as we introduce fans to the next generation of NFL players.”
The ABC broadcast will have an added focus on the personalities and backstories of the draft picks, the overall spectacle of the draft, and live musical acts.
