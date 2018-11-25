Driver killed, delivering food to false address

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Several arrests were made in a homicide that took place Saturday, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).
Alexander Mixon, 27, was fatally wounded in during an attempted robbery.
The victim was lured to the 1900 block of West Broad Avenue to deliver food, APD officials said. The victim was a Locos Grill and Pub employee.
When he arrived, which was a vacant home, the victim was approached by two men and shot while inside his vehicle, according to law enforcement.
A number of suspects were arrested and charged following the Saturday night incident.
- Jaylen Miller, 18, felony murder.
- Iren Carter, 18, felony murder.
- Mickee Carter 19, felony murder.
- Jaquan Oliver, 17, felony murder.
- Jacquarious Oliver, 15, felony murder and aggravated assault.
- Jaquanious Oliver, 19, tampering with evidence.
All arrested are currently in the Dougherty County Jail.
Initial responding officers at the scene Saturday said the victim was shot in the neck and taken to the hospital in stable condition.
The victim died from his injuries shortly arriving at the hospital.
FAMILY REACTION
WALB was able to talk with a close love one who said their entire family is trying to digest this tragedy, but most importantly, keep Mixon’s memory alive.
“It’s been pretty heart-wrenching. We’ve been pretty much devastated by this horrific tragedy,” said Tracy Manos, cousin to Mixon.
Tracy Manos is the cousin of 27-year Alex Mixon, a young man who’s life ended because of a senseless shooting that took place on West Broad Avenue around 8 oclock, Saturday night.
“You hear it on the news everyday, but you never think it’s actually going to hit home,” said Manos.
According to Albany Police, Mixon was lured to a vacant home on the 1900 block of West Broad Avenue to deliver food from Loco’s Grill & Pub. Investigators said he was approached by two men, and left shot in the neck while inside his car during an attempted robbery.
Manos is Mixon’s cousin by marriage, he said his entire family hasn’t been able to sleep since his life tragically ended.
“So this has actually hit home and woke us all up to start being more aware of our surroundings,” said Manos.
Manos said Mixon was a talented artist, humbled, and studied Theology as a hobby.
“He was an all around great guy. Just peaceful in every way. You could call him a peacemaker. You would never see him get mad. You would never see him get angry. He was always timid and quiet,” said Manos.
Next week would've been Mixon's 28th birthday, and Mixon's wife and family were already preparing for it.
“She had order him a present, so it’s an emotional time,” said Manos.
Now instead of this birthday celebration, this family is left to mourn the life of a passionate husband, lover of nature and his faith, who’s life ended too soon.
“I just want his memory to be. His life, it was cut way too short and we’re going to miss him,” said Manos.
