Financial experts warning online shoppers of Cyber Monday scammers

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Today, millions of people across the country will have a chance to catch those last minute deals and steals by taking part in Cyber Monday.
According to the National Retail Federation, 75,000,000 people are expected to participate in Cyber Monday for the internet based bargains, making this the perfect chance for online scammers to cash in.
Financial experts say the biggest thing to make sure of is that you are using a secured Wi-Fi network.
It is also recommended to use a credit card rather than a debit card and to not use your smart phone.
“Another way to protect yourself is to actually download the retailers application so that your transaction is resident right there within their closed loop network, opposed to going out over the internet,” says Anthony Calloway with Private Money Syndicate. “So, from that standpoint, that closing the gap so that there’s less opportunity for someone to be able to hack your transactions, steal your personal financial information.”
If you do download retailer apps, another way to protect yourself is to take three extra minutes and read the fine print that most people scroll past to make sure the site is legitimate before entering your card information.
Most banks and credit card companies will offer you a temporary card number to help keep cyber criminals from reaching your information, if that makes you feel more comfortable about snagging the deals.
