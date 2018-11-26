Georgians head back to the polls for early voting in the runoff election

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Two Georgia races were unable to reach a clear winner in the November midterm elections forcing voters back to the polls in a runoff.
The early voting for the runoff elections is available for one week in November, from Monday the 26th to Friday the 30th. Georgians can also vote on the official runoff election day, December 4th.
The two positions heading for runoffs are for Secretary of State and Public Service Commission.
For Secretary of State, Democrat John Barrow faces Republican Brad Raffensperger. In the contest for Public Service Commission District 3, incumbent Republican Chuck Eaton is running against Democrat Lindy Miller.
