2 injured in shooting at location of former nightclub in Lanett

LANETT, AL (WTVM) - Two people were injured in a shooting in Lanett, Alabama on Friday, Nov. 23.
The shooting happened at the location formerly known as Club 110 on 19th Street SW.
Officers were dispatched to the location at 2:47 a.m. in reference to a fight. Upon arrival, a large number of vehicles and people were leaving the area. While searching the area, officers located 25-year-old Tiera Henry of Lanett and 29-year-old Quardarius Johnson of Opelika with gunshot wounds.
According to police, Johnson had a head wound and was transported to Columbus Regional Hospital for treatment.
The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Lanett Police Department at 334-644-2146 or Crimes Stoppers at 334-756-8200.
