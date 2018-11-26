Jury selection to begin for man accused of plowing into Charlottesville crowd

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (WWBT) - The trial for the man accused of plowing into a crowd and killing Heather Heyer and injuring 19 others during the Unite the Right rally in August 2017 will begin on Monday.
James Alex Fields Jr., of Maumee, Ohio, is charged with first-degree murder in the incident.
During Fields' preliminary hearing last December, several videos depicting the crash were shown, including the view from a Virginia State Police helicopter that was following the crowd on 4th Street and Water Street.
When Fields' Dodge Challenger runs into the crowd you can hear a trooper say, “Oh my God!” Then they say, “I got him!” as the helicopter follows the car as it leaves the scene.
A deputy can be seen quickly tailing the vehicle until it comes to a stop about a mile away. Video shows Fields sticking his hands out the window as a sheriff’s deputy and two UVA officers approach the car.
Another angle of the crash was taken from restaurant surveillance video. It shows the car approaching the crowd. The video shows the car backing up, then speeding down the street towards the crowd.
A former teacher said Fields was fascinated by Nazism and admired Adolf Hitler, the Associated Press reported.
