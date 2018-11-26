Kicking off the week with a potent cold blast!

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Trading in the weekend clouds for a return of dry sunshine, but it comes at a price—much colder air once again making its way into the Chattahoochee Valley this morning behind a potent cold front sweeping across the Southeast.
Temperatures will continue to drop into the 40s throughout the day, though when factoring in the wind chill, it will feel like the 30s! Expect blustery conditions as the front moves through as well with northwest winds gusting to over 20-25 mph. A perfect excuse to whip up some soup and hot chocolate! The next few mornings temperatures will fall to at or below freezing, so make sure you make your cold weather preps. The week ahead looks quiet and dry with highs in the low 50s but eventually warming up to the 60s by Thursday and Friday.
The weekend introduces a more unsettled pattern into early next week as a couple of low pressure systems travel through our area, putting decent rain chances back in the forecast by Saturday. We’ll continue to finetune the possibility of any storms with the developing systems, but for now, bundle up and stay warm!
