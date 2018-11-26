Kicking off the week with a potent cold blast!

Temperatures will continue to drop into the 40s throughout the day, though when factoring in the wind chill, it will feel like the 30s! Expect blustery conditions as the front moves through as well with northwest winds gusting to over 20-25 mph. A perfect excuse to whip up some soup and hot chocolate! The next few mornings temperatures will fall to at or below freezing, so make sure you make your cold weather preps. The week ahead looks quiet and dry with highs in the low 50s but eventually warming up to the 60s by Thursday and Friday.