LaGrange PD issues arrest warrants for 3 involved in Armed Robbery

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - After just over 2 weeks of investigation LaGrange Police have identified the three men involved in an Armed robbery from earlier this month.
The Criminal Investigations Section has issued arrest warrants for 18-year-old Anthony “Tony” Lee Floyd, 20-year-old Travious Shimon Jennings, and 22-year-old Jerry Dean West.
The three suspects are wanted for Armed Robbery, Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of Certain Crimes.
Police say that on November 9th they responded to a call where the 2 victims claimed that while they were inside their residence, they were assaulted by 3 unidentified black males who were brandishing guns. The males then demanded their valuables and fled the scene.
The three new names make for a total of 5 suspects in the crime that occurred on Preakness Drive.
Over the course of the investigation, police determined that 16-year-old Haley Napoletan and 16-year-old Antonizia Sharp were both present during the robbery and were involved in the planning and execution of the crime. Napoletan and Sharp were charged as adults with Armed Robbery and Aggravated Assault.
The three new suspects remain at large and police warn that they may be armed. They are said to frequent the Valley, Alabama & West Point, Georgia areas. Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact LaGrange PD immediately.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.