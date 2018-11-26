LaGrange prepares for Christmas parade and celebrations

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - It’s beginning to look like a lot like Christmas in LaGrange as the community readies for the 42nd annual Holiday parade.
On November 29th, starting at 3:00 PM families are invited to Lafayette Plaza to come take pictures with Santa, Frosty the Snowman and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. Then the parade festivities will officially begin at 5:30 PM with the city’s Christmas tree lighting.
Bobby Carmichael, former Director of the Downtown LaGrange Development Authority (DLDA), will serve as the Grand Marshal for the downtown parade.
The theme for this year’s parade, “Miracle on Main Street,” was inspired by Carmichael’s accomplishments in his role at DLDA and the leadership he has provided through decades of community service.
“The revitalization of downtown LaGrange is due in part to Bobby’s vision and collaborative spirit,” said parade coordinator LeTisha Smith.
Parade spectators will also have an opportunity to give back. Volunteers for Toys for Tots will be walking and collecting toys along the parade route. The toys will be donated to children in need across Troup County.
“The Chamber reminds everyone that the best gift this year is one that is given to someone in need," says Smith.
