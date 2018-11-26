Ludy Lights Spectacular hopes to raise $25,000 for Georgia Make-A-Wish

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -The annual Ludy Lights Spectacular Light Show is now underway and it’s drawing hundreds to one Columbus neighborhood for the show.
The show is at 5784 Ironstone Drive and features more than 200,000 Christmas lights with synchronized music and special displays. Many people say it’s a Christmas time tradition they haven’t missed for years.
“My kids love it and every time they’re always pushing us to go every year. It’s great. It gives the kid more to look at and gives families more to enjoy when they’re able to bring their babies out,” says Columbus resident Justin Wayne.
The creator Jerry Ludy says the lights and the shows are great but there’s a deeper reason for the show.
He says it’s to raise money to grant wishes for children with critical illness across Georgia through the Georgia Make A Wish Foundation.
Last year, they raised more than $20,000- exceeding their goal. Ludy says just as the show gets bigger every year, their goal of raising money for this foundation gets even bigger.
“This year were reaching for the stars. We’re going for $25,000 and we hope the people in Columbus and surrounding areas can come and support. It’s all for a good cause,” says Ludy.
Make-A-Wish Georgia has granted over 6,000 wishes to local children in the community.
The light show runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. nightly and until 10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday through New Year’s Eve.
