Much Colder Through Mid-Week!

We will see a warming trend kick in by Thursday and Friday with increasing clouds, and our next big storm system looks poised to impact the area Saturday with rain and storms. It’s a bit too early to talk about timing or if we will see any severe weather threats, but the idea is on the table as we start the weekend. Showers and storms may linger into Sunday and the first part of next week as the weather pattern becomes a bit more unsettled, but I stress there is plenty of disagreements in the longer range computer modeling, so we will have to fine-tune that forecast as we get a bit closer.