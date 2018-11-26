Water circus coming to Peachtree Mall in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Fountain City is temporarily getting a fun, new fountain as a water circus makes its way to the Chattahoochee Valley.
Underneath a white and blue big top tent will sit a 35,000 gallon water stage where Cirque Italia will perform for just four days.
The Italian entertainment company features Venetian aerialists, contortionists, the Wheel of Death and a dinosaur.
The show, entitled “Aqua,” is premiering in Columbus Thursday, Nov. 29 and will run through Sunday, Dec. 2.
Performances will be held:
- Thursday, November 29: 7:30 p.m.
- Friday, November 30: 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, Dec. 1: 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday, Dec. 2: 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m
Check out our gallery for some photos of their performance and a coupon for admission!
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.