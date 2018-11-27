Cold streak not letting up just yet!

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Though the abundant foliage outside may hint we’re well into the fall season, temperatures would suggest we’re in the dead of winter! Waking up across the Valley with temperatures hovering at or below freezing and wind chills dipping well into the 20s.
Don’t expect much improvement by the “heat” of the afternoon. Many spots will struggle to reach 50, and breezy conditions will still keep the brisk wind chill factor in place. Wednesday morning looks even colder as temperatures drop into the 20s, so be mindful of the potential for areas of frost before sunrise. Through mid-week, the pattern still runs cool, but warmer air and additional clouds eventually make their way back into the forecast as we transition to more unsettled weather by the weekend. Apart from a few showers possible late in the day Friday, we look to stay dry until Saturday.
Models are hinting at a series of developing storm systems headed toward the Valley early in the weekend and into next week, but a lot of uncertainty still exists on the timing and strength of the systems. For now, just remain weather alert and pay attention to the potential for severe weather (or merely rain) for Saturday. We’ll keep you posted!
