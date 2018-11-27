Cold streak not letting up just yet!

Don’t expect much improvement by the “heat” of the afternoon. Many spots will struggle to reach 50, and breezy conditions will still keep the brisk wind chill factor in place. Wednesday morning looks even colder as temperatures drop into the 20s, so be mindful of the potential for areas of frost before sunrise. Through mid-week, the pattern still runs cool, but warmer air and additional clouds eventually make their way back into the forecast as we transition to more unsettled weather by the weekend. Apart from a few showers possible late in the day Friday, we look to stay dry until Saturday.