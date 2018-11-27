Columbus Parks and Rec holding holiday pottery sale

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Columbus Parks and Recreation Department wants to help you get into the Christmas spirit.
The department is hosting a Cultural Arts Holiday Sale at Britt David Studios.
The sale will feature “beautiful handcrafted pottery by members of the studio.”
The sale will begin Friday, Nov. 30 at 5:30 p.m. and last until 7:30 p.m. that evening. It will reopen Saturday, Dec. 1 at 9:00 a.m. and run through 3:00 p.m.
The studio is located at 2700 W. Britt David Road in Columbus.
Contact the studio at (706) 653-4196 for more information.
