Columbus Parks and Rec holding holiday pottery sale

By Alex Jones | November 27, 2018 at 3:46 PM EST - Updated November 27 at 3:46 PM

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Columbus Parks and Recreation Department wants to help you get into the Christmas spirit.

The department is hosting a Cultural Arts Holiday Sale at Britt David Studios.

The sale will feature “beautiful handcrafted pottery by members of the studio.”

The sale will begin Friday, Nov. 30 at 5:30 p.m. and last until 7:30 p.m. that evening. It will reopen Saturday, Dec. 1 at 9:00 a.m. and run through 3:00 p.m.

The studio is located at 2700 W. Britt David Road in Columbus.

Contact the studio at (706) 653-4196 for more information.

