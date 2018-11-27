GUEST SEGMENT: Piedmont Columbus Regional warns of COPD, smoking

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Piedmont Columbus Regional is warning people in the community about smoking and the risks associated with it, like COPD.
COPD is a lung disease that is mainly seen in smokers and is the third leading cause of death in the United States.
Dr. Jay Surana with Piedmont Columbus Regional says that 80 percent of patients with COPD smoke.
Dr. Surana also says there are no cures for the disease, but there are medical and surgical treatments.
The lung disease can be treated with things like inhalers, bronchodilators and corticosteroids that improve air flow in the lungs and the inflammation caused by smoking.
Dr. Surana also says there is a direct correlation between lung cancer and the number of years a patient has smoked.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.