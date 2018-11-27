House of Heroes-Chattahoochee Valley Chapter completes 100th home renovation

"The goal at the beginning of the year was to honor a hundred veterans simply because it is the 100th anniversary of Fort Benning. So, we thought we did 90 last year, surely, we can do a hundred, so it means so much. We had a waiting list of 150 last year around this time so we've been able to help so many veterans in 2018," said Susan Wood, executive director of House of Heroes Chattahoochee Valley Chapter.