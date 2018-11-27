House of Heroes-Chattahoochee Valley Chapter completes 100th home renovation

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Volunteers from Headquarter Nissan helped the House of Heroes-Chattahoochee Valley Chapter complete their 100th home renovation on Tuesday.
Much needed repairs were done on the home of Airman 2nd Class Walter Phillips and Thelma Phillips in celebration of the milestone.
A flag ceremony was also held in honor of Walter Phillips.
Walter Phillips was born July 16, 1933 in Nashville, Tennessee. He joined the U.S. Air Force in 1952 and served the nation for four years as an inventory clerk.
"The goal at the beginning of the year was to honor a hundred veterans simply because it is the 100th anniversary of Fort Benning. So, we thought we did 90 last year, surely, we can do a hundred, so it means so much. We had a waiting list of 150 last year around this time so we've been able to help so many veterans in 2018," said Susan Wood, executive director of House of Heroes Chattahoochee Valley Chapter.
House of Heroes was launched 18 years ago to honor elderly or disabled military and public safety veterans and/or their spouses by providing repairs and improvements to their home, at no cost to the veteran.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.