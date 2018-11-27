‘I loved him like a son’ Phenix City murder suspect says he wrestled with 18-year-old before deadly shooting

RUSSELL COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - A trial in East Alabama is underway for a man accused of killing his once girlfriend’s son.
Richard Long, 47, is accused of killing Jarvis Ford, 18, in an area known as “Tin Top City” in Phenix City.
The state called several investigators and a doctor to the stand Tuesday to testify on their findings in the April 2017 shooting death of Ford.
The state played a police interview where Long was questioned for over an hour.
During the interview, Long told police he was returning back to the 16th Avenue South home where he lived with Ford’s mother, when Ford came outside with a gun and pointed it towards him.
Long says he wrestled Ford , took the gun, and shot Ford several times.
Long was later located at a motel on U.S. Highway 280 where police found what they believe to be the murder weapon stuffed under the mattress.
The state led by Russell County District Attorney Ken Davis presented an autopsy report of Ford’s body which found Ford had alcohol, meth, and other drugs in his system at the time of the shooting.
However, testimony revealed there was no evidence collected from the crime scene that Ford ever had a gun the night he was shot.
One police officer took the stand to testify he had prior dealings with Long, Ford, and Ford’s mother.
Back on October 29, 2016, months before the deadly shooting, police responded to the same home where they say Ford’s mother called because Ford was acting irate and Long told police at the time Ford pointed a gun at him.
The jury watched body camera footage from when police responded to the Ford home and Ford’s mother told police she wanted Long to get out of the house.
Long told police in the video recorded interview following the shooting, he didn’t know Ford was dead and he “loved him like a son.”
Long is facing life in prison. The trial continues on Wednesday.
