LaGrange police investigating early morning burglary on Barnard Ave.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is investigating a burglary that took place in the early morning hours on Nov. 27.
Officers responded to the residence on Barnard Ave. in LaGrange just before 2:30 a.m.
The victim, a 30-year-old female, told police she woke up to find a man standing outside her bedroom door.
She reported that she then jumped up to confront the suspect, but he left the scene.
She believes the suspect is 29-year-old Rodregus Davis, a classmate of hers from high school.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact LPD at (706) 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.
