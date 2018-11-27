Lee County Sheriff’s Office investigating mid-November shooting on Hwy. 29 North in Opelika

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting on Hwy. 29 North in Opelika on Nov. 16.
Officers responded to the 5400 block of U.S. Hwy. 29 North on Nov. 16 with reports of a gunshot victim just after 7:30 p.m. CST.
They found the male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. There is no word on the current state of his injuries.
The LCSO has an active warrant for the arrest of 34-year-old Shakela Shanae Minnifield of Opelika on charges of domestic violence and felony assault.
If you know of Minnifield’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact LCSO at (334) 749-5651.
