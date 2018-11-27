Lee County Sheriff’s Office investigating theft incident at home in Smiths Station

SMITHS STATION, AL (WTVM) - A suspect is wanted in Lee County, Alabama for a reported theft incident.
On Nov. 21, deputies responded to a home in the 100 block of Lee Road 416 in Smiths Station regarding a theft in progress around 6:23 p.m. According to the homeowners, an unknown male suspect attempted to steal a Polaris Razor from their garage.
The suspect fled the home before deputies arrived.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify a person who was captured on video in the area at the time of the incident. Photos of the individual have been released.
Anyone with information on his identity is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.