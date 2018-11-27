Local farmers are feeling the impact of Christmas tree shortages

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - This year’s live Christmas tree price tag could spike for some after Christmas tree farmers are dealing with shortages this year.
During a recession, many farmers had to stop growing as many trees because they could not afford it.
“Back in that time, the Christmas tree growers didn’t plant as many Christmas trees and it takes about ten years for those trees to come on line," says Gilbert Miller, the owner of Kimi Farms, "so if you think about it, we are right in the middle of that cycle now of short supply.”
Miller and his family have been in the Christmas tree business for over 30 years and says they are prepared for the short supply, though he and other local farmers are feeling the impact.
“A lot of farmers around here, this is either their Christmas money or helps make the year for them and so it’s a struggle I think for all of us but we each have our own relation with our growers and the hope is that we all come out ok,” said Miller.
The Frasier Fir is the standard tree for most farmers and they only grow about a foot each year, which is why the impact is just now being felt.
Some sellers have been forced to raise their prices by as much as fifteen percent.
“We tend to hold constant, we try to set our prices that are very reasonable some growers will set their prices higher and tend to get buys that don’t negotiate or anything like that,” said Miller.
If you want to save money on a tree this year, the National Christmas Tree Association says holding out until the week before Christmas could save you about 22 percent.
