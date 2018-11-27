Macron says France will delay cap on nuclear energy

French President Emmanuel Macron, center, flanked by Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, left, and Ecology Minister Francois de Rugy, right, attends the meeting 'The presentation of the strategy for ecology transition' at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Tuesday, Nov. 27 2018. Pressure is mounting on Macron after a second weekend of sometimes violent demonstrations by angry drivers. (Ian Langsdon, Pool via AP) (AP)