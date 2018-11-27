Meeting held in Chambers County to discuss consolidating high schools

CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - Hundreds gathered in Chambers County, Alabama Monday night to discuss the possibility of consolidating Valley High School and Lafayette High School.
The meeting focused on showing community member the response to a county-wide survey gauging interest in consolidation. Superintendent Kelli Hodge previously said something must be done.
No final decision has been made. The superintendent and a team of consultants will work to provide more information for residents and create several scenarios for the future of the district.
Another meeting will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the ALFA Building in Lafayette.
