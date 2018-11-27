Plan to re-scan to keep watching Fox 54

(WXTX) - On November 30, News Leader 9′s sister station, WXTX Fox 54, is making a change to the transmitter signal.
This will affect anyone who receives the signal with a TV antenna, but don’t worry! All you have to do find Fox 54 again is re-scan your television.
If you receive Fox 54′s signal over an antenna, you will lose the signal and not be able to watch Fox 54 until you re-scan.
You just have to follow these six easy steps to find the signal again.
- Make sure you have a VHF/UHF antenna connected to your TV.
- Go to your TV menu.
- Select “Channel Setup” or something similar.
- Choose “Antenna” and/or “Air.”
- Run “Auto-program.”
- Your TV may take three to fifteen minutes as it searches for channels in your area.
Your TV will still register Fox 54 as channel 54 after you re-scan, despite the change.
If you re-scan before Nov. 30, you will not pick up the new signal and will have to go through the same process again.
If you receive Fox 54 on cable or satellite, you will not be affected.
