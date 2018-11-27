Post office in Columbus renamed after Fort Benning airborne unit

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A post office in Columbus was renamed Monday in honor of a Fort Benning airborne unit.
The renaming is in honor of the 555th Parachute Infantry Battalion, known as the Triple Nickles.
Last Thursday, the Senate passed a bill to designate the post office at 120 12th Street Lobby as the Richard W. Williams Jr. Chapter of the Triple Nickles Post Office.
The commemorative bill was introduced by U.S. Senators David Perdue and Johnny Isakson.
“The Triple Nickles trained at Fort Benning and went on to serve in more airborne units than any other parachute group in history,” said Perdue, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee. “They are a key part of Georgia’s proud military tradition, and it’s an honor to recognize their service with this tribute. Columbus and the Fort Benning community have always embraced our veterans and their families, and this renaming will be a fitting way to honor all who have served.”
Copyright 2018 WTVM
. All rights reserved.