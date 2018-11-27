Suspect arrested, charged with murder in deadly shooting on Wynnton Rd. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A man has been arrested and charged in a Columbus shooting that left a 19-year-old dead.
24-year-old Brenton Rhasheem Davis is charged with the murder of Tommy Jones. Davis turned himself into authorities on Tuesday.
On Nov. 21 at approximately 6:15 p.m., police were dispatched to Walgreens on Wynnton Road in reference to a person being shot. Upon arrival, Jones was found suffering from a gunshot wound.
Jones was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries.
Davis’ preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday Nov. 30 at 9 a.m. in Recorder’s Court.
