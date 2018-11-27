Wednesday Morning = Coldest of the Fall (So Far)

This will all be happening out ahead of the next big storm system that will bring showers and storms to the area Saturday. Some of these may be on the strong side with gusty winds as the main concern at the moment, so we will be watching things closely for you. Rain may be back again on Sunday, but the coverage won’t be as great. Another potent system could bring more rain and storms to the area on Monday and Tuesday and highs for the weekend and early next week will be in the 60s and 70s. Colder and drier air is expected to return again by the middle and end of next week.