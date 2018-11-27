Wednesday Morning = Coldest of the Fall (So Far)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Get ready for a hard freeze tonight and early Wednesday morning with most folks well into the 20s for those lows. Wednesday will be another chilly day with plenty of sun and highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Going into Thursday and Friday, the clouds will be on the increase, along with the temperatures - look for highs in the lower 60s on Thursday and mid to upper 60s on Friday.
This will all be happening out ahead of the next big storm system that will bring showers and storms to the area Saturday. Some of these may be on the strong side with gusty winds as the main concern at the moment, so we will be watching things closely for you. Rain may be back again on Sunday, but the coverage won’t be as great. Another potent system could bring more rain and storms to the area on Monday and Tuesday and highs for the weekend and early next week will be in the 60s and 70s. Colder and drier air is expected to return again by the middle and end of next week.
Download the free WTVM Weather Mobile App for your forecast- http://onelink.to/stormteam9.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.