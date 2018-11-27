6 whales refloated after stranding on New Zealand beach

In this Monday, Nov. 26, 2018 photo, rescuers keep two pygmy killer whales wet after they were transported to Rarawa Beach from Ninety Mile Beach after they and eight others were stranded on Sunday, Nov. 25 in the far north of the North of New Zealand. Conservation workers and volunteers in New Zealand have managed to refloat six stranded whales Tuesday, Nov. 27. 2018 and are hoping they will soon swim away into deeper water. (Department of Conservation via AP) (Department of Conservation)