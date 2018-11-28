Candidate-backed group challenges Georgia election process

ATLANTA (AP) — A lawsuit challenging Georgia's election system has been filed by a political organization backed by Democrat Stacey Abrams, who lost her bid to be Georgia governor.
Fair Fight Action filed the lawsuit Tuesday in Atlanta.
In a speech ending her campaign Nov. 16, Abrams said a lawsuit would be filed against Georgia "for the gross mismanagement of this election and to protect future elections from unconstitutional actions."
Abrams' opponent, Republican Gov.-elect Brian Kemp, was the top elections official until he declared himself the winner and resigned two days after the election. Throughout the campaign, Abrams accused Kemp of using his secretary of state post to suppress votes.