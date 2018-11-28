CSU celebrates renovation of Lenoir Hall with ribbon cutting ceremony

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus State University held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday for the lab sciences expansion and renovation of Lenoir Hall.
Construction of the 22,000 square foot facility began in July 2017, backed by $13.3 million in state funding for construction and equipment. Private donors added about $2 million in private funds.
"We had the grand opening of Lenoir Hall. Lenoir Hall is home to our teaching and learning labs for our students in STEM, biology, chemistry, and earth and space sciences. I have the best job on campus to watch our students come," said Dennis Rome, with the College of Letters and Sciences at CSU.
The new addition to Lenoir Hall includes six new state of the art science teaching laboratories, two student lobby/meeting areas, three student study areas, renovation of several existing bls, and some of the most sophisticated science equipment available.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.