CSU hosts 4th annual Winterfest holiday event

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus State University transformed its campus into a winter wonderland.
The university hosted its fourth annual Winterfest holiday event Tuesday night.
Winterfest featured several attractions such as holiday performances from local schools and organizations, rides, games with prizes, holiday treats, pictures with Santa, and much more.
"I brought my grandson out here to enjoy the festival and the tree, the lights, and Santa," said Sheila Phelps, a Winterfest attendee.
CSU police also collected donations for Cougars for Causes, a holiday fundraising drive benefiting local nonprofits.
