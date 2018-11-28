Former CIA head John O. Brennan writing memoir, due in 2020

Brennan himself was a controversial figure before the Trump administration. His appointment by Barack Obama as CIA director was challenged by the ACLU and other civil liberties and human rights advocates over his central role in Obama's use of drones to kill suspected terrorists and his time with the CIA during the George W. Bush administration, when suspects were sent to other countries and tortured — what was sometimes called "enhanced interrogation." Brennan has condemned the use of waterboarding, but also said CIA interrogations that was useful and was used in the ultimate operation to go against Bin Laden."