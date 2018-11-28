Fort Benning invites “special surprise visitor” to Christmas tree lighting

FORT BENNING, GA (WTVM) - A “special surprise visitor” is applying for a Visitor’s Pass for Fort Benning on the day of their Christmas tree lighting.
The visitor’s application names him as Mr. S. Claus with a residential address of the North Pole.
Officials say it is the first application of its kind and that the visitor has been granted access.
They say they cannot speculate as to the nature of this visit, but do note the application states that Mr. S. Claus is visiting on Dec. 6, the same day as the annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony.
The ceremony takes place at Riverside, the home of Major General Gary Brito and his wife Michelle, located at the intersection of Vibbert St. and Lumpkin St. on Main Post.
The event, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., will include a performance by the MCoE band, games, prizes, refreshments, general merriment and visit by the “special surprise visitor.”
The event is free for Fort Benning families, families of retired soldiers and families of DoD civilian employees.
