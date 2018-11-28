Law enforcement warning of porch pirates on National Package Protection Day

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Millions of people participate in online shopping during the holidays while taking advantage of free shipping deals.
Law enforcement is reminding you to be careful of having your Christmas gifts stolen right off of your front porch.
National Package Protection Day falls on the Wednesday after Thanksgiving, after many took advantage of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Using online tracking is one of the easiest ways to keep an eye on any shipment, and most sites include a specified drop off time, so make sure to write down the tracking number to keep up with it.
If you know you will not be home when your package is delivered ask a trusted neighbor to be on the look out. If you live in an apartment complex, it may be best to have your packages left in the leasing office.
Law enforcement says there are ways you can help them track down front porch thieves.
“One thing that comes in mind is a Ring door bell," says Jason Brown with the Columbus Police Department. "Any motion that comes by your door gets recorded and is readily available to you on your device. These are mechanisms that are helping us curb and detour these thieves when they come to take your packages.”
Keep an eye out for suspicious people and vehicles in your neighborhood. Police say do not be afraid to call the non-emergency number if you feel uneasy about something you see in your area.
A lot of folks will be heading out of town, so ask to have your packages held at your local FedEx or post office to keep porch pirates away from your home.
