Nationally-known artist hosts seminar for Baker Middle School students

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A nationally-renowned artist came to share some words of wisdom to a group of students at Baker Middle School in Columbus.
Robert Peterson, a self-taught artist, began painting after losing his job and used art as a way to establish himself.
Peterson’s paintings have won national awards and been purchased by celebrities like Jay-Z, Miley Cyrus and Sean “Diddy” Combs.
“Growing up, I never knew you could get paid to make paintings,” said Peterson. “Never let anyone tell you what you can’t do.”
Muscogee County Superintendent David Lewis, City Manager Isaiah Hugley, and School Board members Kia Chambers and Pat Hugley-Green took part in the seminar.
Peterson will also be featured at the third annual Let’s Grow STEAMx Youth College and Career Expo that will take place at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center. The event will begin at 8:30 a.m. and last through 3:30 p.m. and over 3,500 area students will be in attendance.
