Santa Claus coming to Columbus for breakfast at Trade Center

Santa Claus coming to Columbus for breakfast at Trade Center
By Alex Jones | November 28, 2018 at 12:49 PM EST - Updated November 28 at 1:30 PM

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Santa is leaving the North Pole with less a month until Christmas and is making his way to the Chattahoochee Valley.

Santa will be joining the community for a breakfast at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center.

Hayley Tillery, Executive Director of the Columbus Convention and Trade Center, dropped by News Leader 9 with Santa to share about the activities coming to the third annual Breakfast with Santa event.

Mrs. Claus will be coming along and hosting a reading corner. There will also be an arts and crafts station for kids.

Amerigroup is the sponsoring partner for this year’s event.

Breakfast with Santa will take place Saturday, Dec. 1 from 8:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children with all of the proceeds benefiting the Children’s Miracle Network.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.