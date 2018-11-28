Santa Claus coming to Columbus for breakfast at Trade Center

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Santa is leaving the North Pole with less a month until Christmas and is making his way to the Chattahoochee Valley.
Santa will be joining the community for a breakfast at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center.
Hayley Tillery, Executive Director of the Columbus Convention and Trade Center, dropped by News Leader 9 with Santa to share about the activities coming to the third annual Breakfast with Santa event.
Mrs. Claus will be coming along and hosting a reading corner. There will also be an arts and crafts station for kids.
Amerigroup is the sponsoring partner for this year’s event.
Breakfast with Santa will take place Saturday, Dec. 1 from 8:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children with all of the proceeds benefiting the Children’s Miracle Network.
