Suspect wanted for theft at Dollar General in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - A suspect is wanted in Troup County for theft.
The incident happened at 3:26 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 21 at the Dollar General on West Point Road in LaGrange.
According to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, the victim briefly laid her iPhone down on a rack of batteries while shopping and forgot to pick it back up after getting her batteries. The sheriff’s office says a male in his late teens or early twenties with a beard picked up her phone and walked out of the store.
Photos of the suspect have been released. The sheriff’s office says the suspect was seen shopping with an older male with a beard who was wearing a light gray colored sweater and had a small child with him.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect or the theft incident is asked to contact investigations at 706-883-1616 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.
