Sweater Weather Persists, But Warmer Days on the Horizon

Expect another morning with near freezing temperatures for Thursday before the weather pattern changes as we approach the weekend. The dominant northwesterly winds over the past few days shift as southerly flow takes over, helping us turn milder and not as bone-dry in the coming days—setting the stage for rain and storms arriving over the weekend. Apart from an increase in clouds and a few stray showers late Thursday into Friday, the pattern truly turns more unsettled over the weekend as a low pressure system moves toward the Eastern U.S., bringing rain and storms as early Saturday morning.