Sweater Weather Persists, But Warmer Days on the Horizon

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Waking up to a winter wonderland (sans snow, of course) across the Valley for Wednesday morning as temperatures dropped to well below freezing overnight. Still plenty of sunshine in the forecast for Hump Day with highs managing to bump up into the low 50s, but winds will finally settle down a bit as high pressure slides in over our area.
Expect another morning with near freezing temperatures for Thursday before the weather pattern changes as we approach the weekend. The dominant northwesterly winds over the past few days shift as southerly flow takes over, helping us turn milder and not as bone-dry in the coming days—setting the stage for rain and storms arriving over the weekend. Apart from an increase in clouds and a few stray showers late Thursday into Friday, the pattern truly turns more unsettled over the weekend as a low pressure system moves toward the Eastern U.S., bringing rain and storms as early Saturday morning.
For now, there is still uncertainty on the timing and degree of the severe threat for the weekend, but we’ll keep you posted on the chance for gusty winds or an isolated tornado. Expect off-and-on periods of rain and thunderstorms through Tuesday, before the pattern looks cool and dry again by the middle of next week.
