Tickets to the SEC Championship could cost you a pretty penny

ATLANTA, GA (WTVM) - Prices for tickets to this year’s SEC Championship between the University of Alabama Crimson Tide and the University of Georgia Bulldogs could cost a pretty penny.
According to Vivid Seats, tickets to the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta range from $251 to $40,634.
The median ticket price comes in at $500, which is nearly double the $285 median price of a ticket to the Big 12 Championship game.
The game kicks off Saturday, Dec. 1 at 4:00 p.m.
Catch a SEC Championship special on WTVM ahead of the game on Friday, Nov. 30.
