TSYS raises over $1M for United Way campaign

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - TSYS announced the results of its 2018 United Way campaign on Wednesday.
The global payments provider began the fundraising campaign in September and plowed a full steam ahead raising $1,275,987 in just three months. The results of the campaign were announced Tuesday at the Riverfront Campus.
“It's always a wonderful thing to give back and support your community,” said Yolanda Chambers, TSYS 2018 United Way fundraising chair. “We all live here and work here. Everything we do goes toward the community and makes Columbus and the Chattahoochee Valley better and a better place to live and work so it's not just us. We're giving back to our community and taking care of everyone within our surroundings."
Tuesday’s event was a fun filled celebration.
