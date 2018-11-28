Warmer Temperatures Ahead!

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - After a couple of very cold nights, we will see another morning with temperatures close to the freezing mark early Thursday morning. As we take you into Thursday and Friday, highs will be warming up - upper 50s and lower 60s on Thursday with mid to upper 60s on Friday. I'll mention a slight chance of passing showers Friday, but most will end up staying dry. Saturday will be a day that looks a lot wetter, and we may have some stronger storms in the mix as well with gusty winds.