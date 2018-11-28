Warmer Temperatures Ahead!

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - After a couple of very cold nights, we will see another morning with temperatures close to the freezing mark early Thursday morning. As we take you into Thursday and Friday, highs will be warming up - upper 50s and lower 60s on Thursday with mid to upper 60s on Friday. I'll mention a slight chance of passing showers Friday, but most will end up staying dry. Saturday will be a day that looks a lot wetter, and we may have some stronger storms in the mix as well with gusty winds.
Going into Sunday and the first of next week, the weather remains unsettled with rain chances through Tuesday - even though Saturday looks like the day with the best coverage. Highs during this time will be in the 60s and 70s, but we’re in store for another big cool-down next week after the rain moves out. Look for highs back in the 40s and 50s for Wednesday through Friday with lows back in the 30s.
