Wife of slain food delivery driver speaks about his life and legacy

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Taylor Mixon spoke exclusively with WALB News 10 about her husband Alex.
Alex was the food delivery driver who was shot and killed in a robbery attempt Saturday night after being lured to a false address. Albany Police have arrested six teens in connection with his death. Five of them are charged with murder - the youngest is 15 years old.
Albany Police officials said Alex helped lead to the arrests of the six suspects before his death.
But Taylor said she wanted to talk about who Alex was and his life, not his death.
Taylor and Alex Mixon had been married for a year and a half. Everyone agreed they were very much in love.
"Alex was the most beautiful, kind, amazing person I had ever met," said Taylor Mixon.
Alex’s life ended over the weekend much too soon, just weeks before his 28th birthday. Taylor said she does not want the story of his death to revolve around the five teens charged with his murder.
“I don’t want their names to be the ones that are being spread around,” said Taylor. “I want Alex Mixon. I want his picture, his art work, his name to be the things that people are focused on.”
Taylor said she and Alex’s family are grieving, with some crying and some laughing at old stories by friends. And Alex had a lot of friends.
“He was artistic,” said Taylor. “And hilarious. The funniest person I had ever met. He was a prankster. He loved to mess with people. He loved his friends and he loved his family. And he loved me and I loved him.”
His coworkers at Locos made up bracelets to wear in remembrance. Taylor said she has seen the outpouring from the community to her, and wanted to thank everyone.
“I’m not going to be able to realistically get back to everybody. But I’m reading all of the messages. And I’m really deeply appreciative them. And so does his family and friends.”
Alex loved his pets, and the Mixon family is asking people to donate to the Albany Humane Society or the Lee County Animal Shelter in his memory.
Mixon’s visitation service will be Friday evening from 5 to 7 at Kimbrell-Stern funeral home.
His funeral will be Saturday afternoon at 2 at Crown Hill Cemetery.
