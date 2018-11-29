Beauregard High School on lockdown following ‘unconfirmed report’ of firearm on campus

BEAUREGARD, AL (WTVM) - A Lee County high school has been placed on lockdown after officers received an “unconfirmed report” of a firearm on the campus.
Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones has confirmed that a school resource officer at Beauregard High School received an unconfirmed report that a student may have brought a firearm to school.
Sheriff Jones says there has been no incident indicating an attempt to do harm.
Deputy sheriffs and resource officers are currently at the school attempting to confirm whether or not a firearm is on campus.
They have identified a student that may have been involved, but have not released their name.
Sheriff Jones says that despite social media concern that other schools are involved, only Beauregard High School is involved in the situation.
