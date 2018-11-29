Columbus Airport planning to modernize terminal

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Columbus Airport has plans to upgrade their terminal, making it more modern. This announcement comes after the announcement of a new Airport Director earlier this month.
It has been more than two decades since the terminal has seen any upgrades and the airport’s new director Amber Clark is already stepping in with a plan to help modernize and improve your Columbus Airport experience.
“We’re really excited, the building was constructed in the early 90’s. With new leadership, it’s something that we had been looking at before, but now it’s just a bigger force,” said Clark.
Clark, along with members of the Columbus Airport Commission presented plans to Columbus City Council like upgrading the building system, adding a new interior and exterior atmosphere, increasing passenger comfort and showcasing the Fountain City through the airport.
“One of the things we want to make sure we incorporate in our new terminal is our community. So, when we had our architects come and look at the design they were very impressed with the river, the earth tones, the military background that we have so they are going to be incorporating some of those aspects within the terminal itself. -said Clark
They are also working with the Transportation Security Administration on beefing up security.
“Extending our security line, adding some additional areas to screen the luggage, your checked baggage as well as some additional entry and exit breach control items so those will be some of the main points we will address," said Clark.
Delta is currently the only commercial airline flying directly to Atlanta from the Columbus Airport and Clark says they are working to bring more hubs to Columbus, so you can better reach your next destination.
