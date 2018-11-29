Columbus Department of Fire & EMS hosts promotional awards ceremony

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Columbus Department of Fire and EMS hosted a promotional awards ceremony and reception on Thursday.
The event was held at the Columbus Firefighter Association Building. Twenty-five awards and promotions were given to those who serve the community. Friends and family members also took part in the honor.
Many of the promotions had already been received and personnel have been working in their new positions for a few months prior to the ceremony.
