Columbus organization holding HIV/AIDS awareness walk

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - December 1 is World AIDS Day and one Columbus organization wants to reinforce the importance of knowing your status.
Delta Sigma Theta is hosting free HIV testing alongside New Horizons on November 30 in room 254 of Columbus State University’s Davidson Student Center from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
On December 1, they will be hosting an HIV/AIDS awareness walk near CSU’s baseball fields. Registration for the walk is at 9:00 a.m. The walk itself begins at 10:00 a.m. and lasts until 12:00 p.m.
All of the HIV testing is free.
Organizers say that everyone can be impacted by HIV and should get tested just like they would for cholesterol and diabetes.
