CPD searching for ‘critical’ missing 11-year-old

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing person they say is critical.
11-year-old Lavar Slaughter was last seen in the area of St. Mary’s Rd. and Joy Rd. on Nov. 29.
Slaughter was last seen wearing a blue bubble coat, dark jeans and tan shoes.
He is 5′3″ tall and weighs approximately 100 pounds.
If you have information on Slaughter’s whereabouts, please call 911 or CPD’s Special Victims Unit at (706) 653-3449.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.